Issuance of Death Certificates To Family Members Of Missing Persons In Recent Flood

Gangtok, 2 Dec : Today, Chief Secretary VB Pathak addressed the press regarding the individuals who went missing during the Teesta Flood on October 4th.

The Chief Secretary stated that a comprehensive inquiry will be carried out, starting with the submission of missing reports from the families of the missing victims. The reports will then undergo scrutiny and investigation by the police, with subsequent review by DC/SDM/ADC.

Following this, the findings will be forwarded to the designated authority for the issuance of death certificates to the next of kin or family members. A one-month period will be observed before the issuance of death certificates, allowing for any claims or objections from concerned parties.

Aggrieved family member from Sikkim or outside has flexibility for filing missing report at respective police station, respective police station shall do the needful. The same procedure was adopted in case of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand flood incident. CS added that by January 2024 the whole matter is expected to be disposed off.