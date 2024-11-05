Chief Minister Meets Students Selected for VidyaGyan Academy

Gangtok, November 5 (IPR): The Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay met with the students who have qualified for VidyaGyan Academy in Sitapur, a prestigious institution and a beacon of hope for aspiring high achievers from rural India.

VidyaGyan is a fully residential, co-educational academy offering world-class education from Grades 6 to 12, entirely free of charge. The academy is dedicated to nurturing talented students from underprivileged backgrounds, empowering them to reach their full potential.



The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the students as they embark on this transformative journey. He encouraged them to embrace every opportunity, grow in knowledge and confidence, and strive to become the leaders of tomorrow.

The selected students are:

1. Dhian Guragai, Government Secondary School, Ralay.

2. Rohan Dahal, Government Primary School, Tintek Saraswati.

3. Reshmika Chettri, Government Senior Secondary School, Sombaria.

4. Anuradha Sharma, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kyongsa.

Report from DIO-Gangtok

