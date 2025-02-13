Upper Burtuk MLA Kala Rai Criticizes Health Department for Excluding Local Involvement in Projects

Upper Burtuk MLA Kala Rai has voiced strong criticism against officials from the Health Department, accusing them of implementing projects and initiatives in her constituency without prior consultation or communication. Rai expressed her frustration over being bypassed in the decision-making process, despite her position as the elected representative of the area.

In a statement, Rai emphasized the importance of involving local stakeholders, particularly the youth, in community projects. She highlighted her concern over the lack of opportunities for local residents to participate in initiatives that directly impact their community. “The youth of Upper Burtuk deserve a chance to contribute to and benefit from projects in their own backyard,” Rai stated.

Rai’s criticism underscores a growing demand for greater transparency and local engagement in government-led initiatives. She called on the Health Department to adopt a more inclusive approach, ensuring that elected representatives and community members are consulted and involved in future projects.

The MLA’s remarks have sparked a broader conversation about the need for collaboration between government departments and local representatives to ensure that development projects are both effective and inclusive.