CM Makes Slew Of Announcements During 21st Foundation Day Of FLFS

On the occasion of the 21st foundation day celebration of the Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim (FLFS), Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang made several significant announcements here today. He declared that FLFS will receive a refurbished office and guest house in Gangtok as an honor. Additionally, the Chief Minister disclosed plans to increase pensions for former legislators based on the number of terms they served as MLAs. Moreover, he revealed that the FLFS members would be entitled to an annual exposure trip, with the destination and participants being decided by the federation itself.

Furthermore, Chief Minister took the opportunity to acknowledge the remarkable 48 years of democracy in Sikkim, attributing its success to the collective contribution and responsibility of all legislators.

Regarding the FLFS, Chief Minister Golay stated that former MLAs have played a vital role in shaping the state and have valuable insights to offer the current government. He emphasized that the FLFS operates as an independent and apolitical entity, serving the interests of everyone, and should not be

not be subjected to political considerations.

The Chief Minister also committed to allocating a budget to ensure that FLFS’s foundation day becomes an annual event recognized under the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and FLFS.

The event had the attendance of Arunachal Pradesh legislator Mr Passang Dorjee Sona, Chairman of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Zone III including Speaker Mr Arun Upreti, Deputy Speaker Mr Sangay Lepcha, Ministers, MLAs.

Many former legislators and members of parliament including legislator Mr NB Khatiwara, the sole representative from the very first assembly in 1975 were also present.

On the occasion, over 20 former legislators were felicitated while two former MPs Mr Nakul Das Rai and Mr PT Gyamtso were also felicitated.

IPR Dept, 26 Jul 2023