Defence Minister Sikkim Visit Cancelled Due To Weather Condition

akyong, October 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s much-anticipated visit to Sikkim on Friday was abruptly canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions in the region. The Minister had arrived at Bagdogra Airport earlier in the day, but his planned helicopter journey to Sikkim was thwarted by inclement weather.

Given the adverse conditions, the Minister will now virtually inaugurate several significant defense-related projects in Sikkim from the Sukna Military Base in Siliguri, West Bengal. The virtual inauguration will allow the Minister to continue his commitment to bolstering the country’s defense infrastructure, even in the face of challenging weather circumstances.