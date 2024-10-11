Raksha Mantri Virtually Inaugurates Memorial Honouring Fallen Soldiers

Pakyong, October 11 (IPR): The Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) of India, Mr Rajnath Singh, virtually inaugurated the Prerna Sthal Memorial at Bardang from the Sukna Military Station in Siliguri today.

The Prerna Sthal, commemorated by the Governor of Sikkim, has been established under the auspices of the Trishakti Corps to pay tribute to the valiant soldiers of Burdang who sacrificed their lives exceeding the call of duty during the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) on the intervening night of October 4, 2023.

The virtual inauguration was attended by Governor of Sikkim, Mr Om Prakash Mathur; Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang, along with the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, MP, Cabinet Minister, MLAs, and Vice Army Chief Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) NS Raja Subramani.

Additionally, the inauguration of ‘Sakalya Udyan’ took place, promoting a holistic approach to wellness that addresses the mental, physical, environmental, social, spiritual, and emotional components of health. This practice draws from diverse disciplines, religions, and cultures to promote healing in individuals, communities, and the environment.

Mr Rajnath Singh expressed profound appreciation to the Governor and Chief Minister of Sikkim for their initiative in establishing the Prena Sthal. He emphasised the importance of this significant event, recognising not only its intrinsic value but also the dedication and ingenuity demonstrated in its realisation.

In his address, the Raksha Mantri took a moment to honour the 22 courageous army personnel who tragically perished in the devastating flash flood in October 2023. He acknowledged their ultimate sacrifices and reflected on their indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to duty, emphasising that their bravery in the face of adversity will remain etched in our memory.

Throughout his speech, he underscored the profound struggles and challenges faced by Army personnel on a daily basis. He articulated that the life of a soldier is not solely defined by battles fought on foreign shores or the arduous terrains traversed but also by the resilience and determination exhibited in overcoming various hardships.

Furthermore, he envisioned the Prerna Sthal as a beacon of inspiration for the contemporary youth, a space where stories of heroism, sacrifice, and valour can be shared, thereby fostering a sense of pride within the younger generation. He encouraged the youth to draw motivation from the lives of those who served and to aspire for excellence in all facets of life.

The Raksha Mantri reaffirmed that the nation shall forever honour those who have sacrificed their lives in its service, acknowledging the perpetual debt of gratitude owed to them.

Similarly, Governor Mr Om Prakash Mathur, in his address, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Raksha Mantri, noting that his virtual presence at the inauguration underscored the significance of the event and bolstered the morale of the soldiers.

The Governor highlighted the Prerna Sthal, emphasising that the memorial serves as a lasting tribute to the heroes, commemorating their valour and unwavering dedication to duty. He remarked that the memorial embodies the steadfast courage and selflessness of those for whom serving the country was paramount, standing as a reminder of their ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty.

The Governor added that the ‘Saklya Upvan’ is a site designated for tourists to honour the valiant troops, akin to the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

He also reflected on yearly progress and commended the Indian Army for their commendable efforts in rehabilitating the flood-affected Teesta Dam and power project in Chungthang.

In conclusion, the Governor expressed immense gratitude to the families of the fallen soldiers, honouring their sacrifice and resilience.

Mr Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, also extended his sincere thanks to the Raksha Mantri for virtually inaugurating the Prerna Sthal Memorial. He expressed his deep appreciation for the memorial, created under the guidance of the Governor of Sikkim, as a profound tribute to the bravery and resilience of our valiant soldiers.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the fallen soldiers impacted by the devastating flash flood in October 2023, highlighting that the memorial stands as a lasting testament to their courage, dedication, and selflessness. He articulated that their actions not only safeguarded lives but also fostered a deep sense of pride and gratitude within the populace, asserting that the memorial symbolises the strength and unity of the nation, forever commemorating the valour of these heroes.

He further emphasised the significance of the memorial as not merely a site of remembrance but as a source of inspiration and strength during trying times.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja (Bada Dasain).

During the event, a special screening of the ‘Prerna Sthal’ film was conducted, followed by a Sarva Dharma Puja. Furthermore, the next of kin of the honoured soldiers were recognised and felicitated.

Additionally, senior officers of the Indian Army, heads of departments, and officials from the districts were present.