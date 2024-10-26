SKM Party Denies Allegations of Abducting CAP Proposers in Soreng-Chakung

Gangtok, October 26 : The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party has firmly denied allegations from the Citizen Action Party (CAP), which accused SKM of abducting proposers of CAP candidates from the Soreng-Chakung constituency. SKM has called these accusations “false and ridiculous,” emphasizing that the party upholds democratic principles and election regulations and would never consider such actions.

SKM criticized CAP for attempting to mislead the public, suggesting that CAP, which garnered only 6% of votes in the previous general election, lacks public support and is making unfounded claims to attract attention. SKM emphasized its strong position in the constituency, noting that in the last election, SKM’s candidate, Party President and Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang Golay, won with over 10,000 votes, leaving no need for desperate tactics in the by-election.

The SKM party warned CAP to refrain from spreading misinformation, which it sees as an unethical and disruptive tactic aimed at misleading the electorate. The statement concluded by urging voters to dismiss CAP’s allegations, as the party has already been rejected by the people and is unlikely to gain their trust in the future.