Delhi Teen Allegedly Killed by Boyfriend Amid Dispute Over Marriage and Pregnancy

New Delhi, October 26 : A 19-year-old girl, Sonia, from Nangloi in West Delhi, was allegedly killed and buried by her boyfriend and two accomplices in Haryana’s Rohtak due to tensions surrounding her pregnancy and desire to marry him. Sonia, who was active on social media with over 6,000 followers, often posted photos and videos with her boyfriend, Sanju, also known as Saleem, according to police.

Authorities report that Sonia, who was seven months pregnant, had been pressing for marriage and was committed to keeping the baby. Saleem, however, was opposed to marriage and wanted her to terminate the pregnancy, leading to frequent arguments between the couple. On October 23, Sonia left her home with personal belongings to meet Saleem, following which her family reported her missing to the Delhi Police.

During questioning, Saleem reportedly confessed to the crime, admitting it was premeditated. According to police, Saleem involved two friends, Ritik and Pankaj, planning the attack on the day of Karva Chauth. They rented a car and drove to the Nangloi area to meet Sonia, from where they took her to a secluded forest in Rohtak. There, Saleem allegedly strangled Sonia and buried her, returning to Delhi later that night.

Following an investigation, police have arrested Saleem and one accomplice, while the other remains at large.