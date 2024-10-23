Negligence at Sikkim University: Tragic Death of Student Sparks Outrage and Calls for Reform

Sikkim University Under Fire After Preventable Death of Student Due to Lack of Medical Facilities

Namchi, October 23 : On Friday, October 18th, Sikkim University’s Yangang Campus witnessed a preventable tragedy that has shaken the student community. Nirav Giri, a first-semester student, lost his life due to a medical emergency—a heart attack—while on campus. The tragic incident has brought to light severe deficiencies in the university’s infrastructure, particularly its lack of medical preparedness.

Despite being a Central University with access to substantial funding, Sikkim University has failed to meet basic University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines regarding student welfare. This incident underscores the urgent need for transparency and reform in the university’s management.

Alarming Negligence Exposed:

Nirav Giri’s life could have been saved if the university had adequate medical provisions in place. The Yangang campus lacked an ambulance and other essential medical services, leading to critical delays in responding to Nirav’s heart attack. The ‘golden hour’—a crucial window during which immediate medical care could have saved his life—was wasted due to the university’s failure to provide proper emergency support.

As a Central University, Sikkim University is obligated to ensure that basic health services are available to its students. However, the lack of an ambulance or functional medical facilities is a glaring oversight that endangers the entire student body.

A Community in Mourning:

Nirav Giri’s death is a devastating loss, not only for his family but also for the student community. His passing has highlighted systemic neglect, as he was part of the first group of students to study at the Yangang campus. The university’s failure to respond adequately to his medical emergency has ignited widespread outrage among students, with many pointing to mismanagement and lack of accountability as root causes of the tragedy.

Student Representation in Crisis:

This incident has also drawn attention to another significant issue: the lack of effective student representation at Sikkim University. The Sikkim University Students’ Association (SUSA), intended to advocate for student welfare, has been criticized for its limited functionality. Delayed elections and the short tenure of the student body have left students without a consistent voice to represent their interests or hold the administration accountable.

The absence of a permanent, democratically elected student union, as required by UGC guidelines, has left critical issues—such as healthcare services—unaddressed. Students feel that without proper representation, their concerns are being ignored, putting their welfare and safety at risk.



In response to Nirav Giri’s death, the student body of Sikkim University is demanding justice. Students are calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his passing, along with an audit of the university’s finances and its handling of the Yangang campus development, where mismanagement has been an ongoing issue.

In addition, students are demanding immediate elections to establish a permanent student union that operates year-round, as mandated by UGC guidelines. This union must be empowered to represent student concerns, ensuring that the administration is held accountable for student welfare, safety, and rights.

The student body has also condemned efforts to manipulate the narrative surrounding Nirav’s death, with some attempts to falsely frame the incident as a suicide or drug overdose. These claims are seen as an effort to deflect attention from the university’s negligence.

The Fight for Change:

Nirav Giri’s death is a powerful reminder of the institutional failures at Sikkim University. The student body stands united in demanding reform, justice, and accountability to ensure that such tragedies never happen again. The memory of Nirav Giri will continue to fuel the fight for a safer and more accountable university that prioritizes the health, safety, and voices of its students.

Students at Sikkim Central University in Yangang, South Sikkim, are expressing widespread dissatisfaction and anger over the sudden death of Nirav Giri, a first-semester student studying International Relations who was residing at Boys Hostel. According to police sources, on the afternoon of October 18, the medical officer at Yangang Primary Health Center informed the authorities that a student from Sikkim Central University had been brought to the hospital in a deceased state.

23-year-old deceased student was originally from Darjeeling. Yangang Police Station has registered a case of unnatural death (UD) and initiated legal proceedings.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that Nirav shared his hostel room with a classmate. On the night of the incident, Nirav complained of chest pain to his room-mate, but they assumed it was minor and went to sleep. The next morning, Nirav’s condition was found to be critical, and his friend immediately informed the hostel warden. Nirav was then taken to Yangang Primary Health Center for treatment, but he died on the way.

On the other hand, students at Sikkim Central University are blaming the university’s management for negligence and inadequate healthcare facilities, which they claim led to Nirav’s death. The University’s student union, SUSU, is also supporting the students. SUSU President Anukul Limbu stated that Nirav’s death was caused by the university’s negligence. According to him, if adequate healthcare facilities had been available, Nirav’s life could have been saved. He also mentioned that by 2 p.m., the university’s medical officer had not reported for duty. Furthermore, due to the lack of an ambulance at the university, Nirav could not be taken to the hospital in time. SUSU has officially communicated with the university administration regarding this matter and plans to release an official press statement soon.