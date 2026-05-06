Global Praise for Modi’s Football Moment in Gangtok

Gangtok, May 6 : Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his passion for sports after a heartwarming moment in Gangtok gained global attention.

Infantino shared a photo on social media showing Modi playing football with children, calling it a strong example of how the sport connects people across cultures. He wrote, “Football truly unites the world,” emphasizing the universal appeal of the game.

The Northeast region of India, including Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya, is widely known for its strong football culture, where the sport remains highly popular alongside cricket.

This was not their first interaction. Infantino and Modi have met at various international events, including the 2018 G20 Summit, where the FIFA chief gifted the Prime Minister a personalised football jersey.

Speaking about his Gangtok visit, Modi described playing with young footballers as a refreshing and energetic experience, calling it a “lovely morning.”