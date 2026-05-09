Sikkim Government Forms Inquiry Commission for STNM Hospital Treatment Case

Gangtok, May 9: The Government of Sikkim’s Home Department has set up an Inquiry Commission to look into the clinical management and treatment provided to Late Sweta Karki, the wife of Shri Swarup Chettri from Gyalshing District, during her stay at STNM Hospital in Sochakgang, Gangtok.

According to Notification No. 49/Home/2026 issued on May 9, 2026, the commission will investigate the events surrounding her treatment and referral to a higher medical facility outside Sikkim.

The five-member Inquiry Commission will be led by Shri N. Sridar Rao, IPS, Director General of Police (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption), serving as Chairperson.

The other members are:

1. Dr. Pema Seden Lepcha, Principal Director, Health Services, Health and Family Welfare Department

2. Dr. Suresh Madan Rasaily, Additional Medical Superintendent, STNM Hospital

3. Dr. Anup Pradhan, Head of Department, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Central Referral Hospital, Tadong

4. Shri Mahesh Sharma, Special Secretary, Department of Personnel, acting as Member Secretary

The commission’s tasks include reviewing the entire sequence of events from the patient’s admission to STNM Hospital to her referral outside the state. They will examine the clinical assessment, investigations, treatment plan, stabilization measures, monitoring, gynecological care, and referral protocol during her treatment.

The commission will also suggest corrective steps and determine accountability if needed, based on their findings.

The notification notes that the commission will use powers granted under Sections 4, 5, and 5A of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

The Inquiry Commission must submit its report, along with findings and recommendations, to the appropriate authority within 15 days of the notification’s issue.

The notification was issued by Chief Secretary R. Telang, IAS, by order and in the name of the Governor of Sikkim.

Check PDF Notification Copy Below

Notification Download : Sikkim Government Forms Inquiry Commission for STNM Hospital Treatment Late Sweta Karki and Death Of Twins Unborn Case