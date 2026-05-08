Sikkim Govt Orders Probe Into Death Of Mother and Unborn Twins at STNM Hospital

Gangtok, May 8: The Sikkim Health and Family Welfare Department has set up an inquiry committee following the tragic death of unborn twins at STNM Hospital, Sochakgang. This comes after the death of Sweta Karki, a resident of Gyalshing District, who was referred for further treatment.

An official order dated May 8 states that the five-member committee will investigate the entire course of treatment provided to the patient, starting from her admission at STNM Hospital up to her referral.

The panel will check if proper medical procedures, obstetric protocols, and healthcare standards were followed throughout the case management. Authorities will also review the circumstances around the deaths of the unborn babies and the mother. They will assess if there were any lapses, negligence, procedural errors, or issues within the institution.

The inquiry committee has also been tasked with recommending accountability measures if any problems are found during the investigation.

The committee includes senior officials and medical experts from the Health Department, STNM Hospital, and Central Referral Hospital, Tadong. The team must submit its findings and recommendations to the competent authority within one week.