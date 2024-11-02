Elderly Man Allegedly Beaten to Death Over Refusal to Pay ‘Dadagiri Tax’ in Siliguri

In a shocking incident in Siliguri’s NJP area, a 58-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death for refusing to pay a ‘Dadagiri tax’ demanded by local youths. The victim, Mohammad Johri, was reportedly attacked in front of his residence in Rajaholi on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses report that Johri was confronted by a group of young men demanding Rs 500. When he declined to pay, an argument broke out, escalating into a violent clash involving Johri’s family members and the youths. During the altercation, Johri sustained severe injuries and was later rushed to Siliguri District Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family of the deceased claims that the attackers are well-known in the community for extortion and ‘Dadagiri’ (bullying) tactics. Outraged by the incident, residents gathered at the office of Ward No. 35 Councillor Shampa Nandi on Saturday morning, filing complaints and calling for swift action against those involved.

In response, police have been deployed in the area to maintain order and prevent further violence.