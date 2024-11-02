 1st IRBn Battalion in Delhi Celebrates Grand Deepawali Away from Home

The officers and jawans of the 1st IRBn, stationed in Wazirabad, Delhi, celebrated Deepawali with grandeur and festive spirit, marking the occasion with vibrant performances and cultural programs. Special guests, including Mr. Usuf Bhutia and Dr. Bikash Gurung, joined the celebration, adding to the event’s significance.

The festivities began with a spirited performance of the traditional “Deosay” song by battalion jawans, setting a lively atmosphere.

The second half of the event featured a live musical concert showcasing the talents of the battalion’s own artists, marking the first grand musical night for the battalion in several years.

This memorable celebration was made possible through the generous support of Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang, who provided musical instruments and a sound system, enhancing the experience for all participants. Commandant Mr. Palden Bhutia, along with all ranks of the battalion, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support, which allowed them to celebrate despite being away from their families.