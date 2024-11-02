Sikkim SLA Delegation Attends 67th CPC Sydney, Australia

The delegation of Sikkim Legislative Assembly (CPA Sikkim Branch) led by Speaker, Shri Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Deputy Speaker, Smt. Raj Kumari Thapa, Sikkim Legislative Assembly accompanied by Secretary and Principal Director, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat left for Sydney, Australia on 1st November, 2024 to attend the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, 40th CPA Small Branches Conference and 8th Commonwealth Women Parliamentarian Conference at New South Wales, Australia with effect from 3-8 November, 2024.

The topic and agenda to be discussed during the workshop of the conferences are:

1. Building Bridges: Parliamentary

Frameworks for Meaningfully Engaging with

Indigenous Peoples.

2. The Use of Artificial Intelligence in

Parliamentary Processes and Practices –

Opportunities and Challenges

3. Violence and Abuse of Parliamentarians – Case Studies from the Commonwealth

4. How can Legislatures Best Support and Promote LGBTQ+ Participation?

5. Human Trafficking, Refugees and Immigration across the Commonwealth: Open Doors or Building Walls?

6. Benchmarking, Standards and Guidelines:

Strengthening the Institution of Parliaments

through the Adoption of Best Practice

7. Combatting Discriminatory Legislation: 365

Days of Activism Against Gender-Based

Violence

8. Creating Inclusive Elections for Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

9. Strengthening Parliaments Through Twinning: Lessons from the Australia-Pacific

Partnership.

10. Accelerating Digital Innovation for Resilience and Growth in Small Jurisdictions.

11. Balancing Tradition and Innovation: Modernising the Westminster System in Small

Jurisdictions.

12. Joint Small Branches and CWP workshop Gender and National Climate Planning:

moving from commitment to scalable action

13. Promoting the Political Participation of Young Women and Girls.

14. Future-Proofing Democracy: Innovations in Security and Support for Women

Parliamentarians.

15. The Retention of Women in Parliaments: How to Keep Women in Politics?

The Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly who is also the Member of Steering

Committee of CPA Small Branches will also be attending Steering Committee meeting on 3rdNovember, 2024.

The Sikkim delegation will also visit New Zealand, Japan and South Korea as a post conference