Inspiring Story Of Delhi Police Constable Who Cracked UPSC Exam 2022

Ram Bhajan Kumar’s success in the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam has been a challenging and inspiring story. Balancing his job and studies, he strived to achieve his goal. Recently, the results of the UPSC exams were announced, with Ishita Kishore securing the top position.

Among the 933 candidates who successfully cracked this prestigious exam, there were a few individuals whose stories truly inspire.

One such individual is Ram Bhajan Kumar, a Head Constable in the Delhi Police, who achieved a remarkable rank of 667 in the 2022 UPSC exam.

Hailing from a humble background, Ram Bhajan, at the age of 34, is the son of a laborer from Rajasthan. Despite numerous challenges, he persevered and finally succeeded in cracking this highly competitive exam on his eighth attempt.

Ram Bhajan’s journey to success is a tale of determination and resilience. Coming from a family with limited means, he encountered numerous obstacles on his path to becoming a police officer. However, his unwavering determination and unwavering dedication propelled him forward, ultimately leading to his success in the UPSC exam.

Ram Bhajan’s journey towards success was truly remarkable, considering the challenges he faced from an early age. Growing up in the small village of Bapi in the Dausa district of Rajasthan, Ram Bhajan and his parents worked as laborers to support their family while he attended school. Despite these circumstances, he managed to complete his education at a government school in the village and later secured a position as a constable in the Delhi Police after completing his 12th grade.

While serving as a constable, Ram Bhajan pursued his higher education through self-study, obtaining his graduation and post-graduation degrees from Rajasthan University. In 2012, he also qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Hindi. In the same year, he married Anjali Kumari.

Inspired by his seniors, Ram Bhajan embarked on his journey to prepare for the Civil Services in 2015. He received coaching and continued his preparations through self-study. In 2018, he appeared for the UPSC Mains examination for the first time but fell short of qualifying for the interview stage.

Undeterred, Ram Bhajan persisted with his hard work and dedication, and finally, in 2022, he achieved a remarkable rank of 667 in the Civil Services Examination. He attributed his success to his consistent efforts and the support of his wife and mother, who helped him manage his family responsibilities while he dedicated 7-8 hours of daily study alongside his demanding duties as a police officer.

To prepare for the exam, Ram Bhajan even took a month off and acquired study materials from Mukherjee Nagar, a renowned hub for UPSC aspirants. Additionally, he expressed his gratitude towards Firoz Alam Sir, a fellow Delhi Police constable who cleared the UPSC exam in 2019 and became an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Alam Sir not only provided guidance and encouragement to Ram Bhajan but also established a WhatsApp group for aspirants like him, where valuable tips and advice were shared. Furthermore, Alam Sir personally prepared Ram Bhajan for the interviews.

Ram Bhajan’s journey serves as an inspiration to many, proving that determination, hard work, and the support of loved ones can lead to achieving even the most challenging goals.

