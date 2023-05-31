Gangtok , It’s Too Hot

On Wednesday, the capital city of Sikkim, Gangtok, experienced an unexpected increase in temperature. The mercury shot up to 28 degrees Celsius during the afternoon. Over the past four days, there has been a noticeable rise in temperature, prompting people and children in the heart of the town at MG Marg to seek relief from the heatwave by indulging in ice creams and cold drinks.

However average temperature of the day recorded by IMD was 26.1 degree Celsius which is recorded as highest. Additionally, the six district headquarters of Pakyong, Soreng, Namchi, Mangan, and Gyalshing also observed higher temperatures than usual during the afternoon. Jorethang town in South Sikkim saw 38 degree Celsius, Rangpo and Singtam town 34.

