Two Sikkim Residents Arrested in Guwahati for Possession of Fake Currency Notes

Guwahati, October 21 : Guwahati Police apprehended two residents of Sikkim on Sunday for possessing counterfeit Indian currency notes (FCN) valued at Rs 1.5 lakhs. The arrests were made at the Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati, following a tip-off received by the Gorchuk police from a reliable source.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Purna Mani Ray, 35, from Namphok, and Ram Kumar Khati, 51, from Lingmo, both hailing from South Sikkim. During the search operation, officials recovered 300 counterfeit notes, each with a denomination of Rs 500, from the suspects.

In an official statement on social media platform X, the Guwahati Police announced, “A WGPD team from Gorchuk Police Station busted an FICN racket after arresting two individuals, Mani Ray (35) and Ram Kumar Khati (51), both residents of South Sikkim. The team seized 5 bundles of Rs. 500 denomination notes, amounting to a total of Rs 1.5 lakhs, along with two mobile phones. Legal actions have been initiated.”

Authorities have launched legal proceedings against the two individuals, aiming to dismantle the counterfeit currency racket that threatens the economic stability of the region. Efforts are underway to trace the broader network involved in the circulation of fake currency, in an attempt to prevent similar incidents in the future.