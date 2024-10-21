Sikkim By-Poll 2024: SKM Candidates File Nominations

Pakyong, October 21 : In the lead-up to the Sikkim bye-polls, Satish Chandra Rai and Aditya Golay, candidates from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, officially submitted their nominations today. Rai, representing Namchi Singhithang, and Golay, representing Soreng-Chakung, filed their papers with the respective Returning Officers at the Namchi and Soreng District Administrative Centers (DAC).

Supporters of the SKM party enthusiastically held road processions in both constituencies, showcasing strong energy and excitement. After submitting their nominations, both candidates expressed their gratitude to SKM President and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) for the opportunity to contest under the party’s banner.

The bye-polls are scheduled for November 13, with the results to be announced on November 23.

Satish Chandra Rai After Filing Nomination Speaks With Media



Aditya Golay After Filing Nomination Speaks With Media

