Sikkim University Campus In Yangang Inching Towards Completion

The construction of Sikkim University’s infrastructure is nearing completion with remarkable speed. Despite being established in 2007, the university has long suffered from incomplete facilities, which has resulted in a disheartening situation for numerous graduating classes. These students have missed out on the invaluable and irreplaceable campus life experience, a loss that cannot be compensated for by any amount of money.

Currently, the construction of Sikkim University’s infrastructure is in its final stages, with a dedicated workforce of over 1500 individuals working tirelessly around the clock. Their collective efforts are aimed at completing the project within the year. Recognizing the significance of this development, the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has instructed the university administration to relocate the university from Gangtok to its permanent campus at Yangang South Sikkim by the year’s end. To ensure a smooth transition, the government is actively providing full cooperation and support to the university administration.

In the midst of the constant hum of machinery, a supervisor at the university complex shares that even the local community is eagerly anticipating the commencement of university operations in the new campus. The enthusiasm from the residents underscores the importance of this milestone and the positive impact it will have on the region.

Following a delegation by a team from Yangang, led by the MLA from Rangang-Yangang constituency, Smt. Raj Kumari Thapa, the Sikkim government has made a significant recommendation. In response to the demand for the transfer of non-Laboratory subjects to the university campus, the departments of Nepali, Lepcha, and Bhutia have been successfully shifted to the Yangang campus. This decision has allowed students studying these languages to finally experience campus life.

The move reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing the overall educational experience for students and ensuring that they have access to a vibrant campus environment. By relocating these departments to the Yangang campus, students are now able to engage in various academic and extracurricular activities, creating a more enriching and holistic learning experience.

The timely completion of the university infrastructure, which experienced unfortunate delays due to alleged unnecessary politics between the former Chief Minister and the founding Vice Chancellor, will undoubtedly be a blessing for both students and the local community. Once the university begins its operations from the Yangang campus, it is expected to alleviate the congestion in the capital as well.

The completion of the infrastructure holds immense potential for the overall development of the region. Students, who have long awaited the opportunity to experience campus life, will finally have the chance to do so. This is an invaluable and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that can shape their personal and academic growth.

Moreover, the positive impact of the university’s relocation extends beyond the students. The locals will also benefit from the presence of the university in Yangang, as it will contribute to the economic and social development of the area.

As we eagerly await the completion of the university’s infrastructure within this year, let us remain hopeful that our students will soon be able to embark on their educational journey in a vibrant and conducive campus environment.