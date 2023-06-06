CM inaugurates Forest Rest House at Chewabhanjyang

Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang inaugurates Forest Rest House at Chewabhanjyang, lays roadmap to future prospects in the region. The Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the Forest Rest House at Chewabhanjyang, Soreng in the presence of Minister (Forest) Shri Karma Loday Bhutia.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, Prof. Mahindra P. Lama (Chief Economic Advisor), MLAs, Advisors, Chairpersons, DGP, SDGP, Heads of Police and Line Departments, Representatives from Army and SSB, Officers and Dignitaries.

The Chief Minister in his address highlighted the importance of the International Business Corridor in Chewabhanjyang in the area of development and the sea of opportunities it would provide to the people of Sikkim. He mentioned that the upcoming International Business Corridor would cater to the needs of the people providing economic, social, cultural, tourism and educational opportunities and making it an international business hub and connecting two countries. The inauguration of the Forest Rest House is a stepping stone for the upcoming developmental projects for the people of the area, he informed. He also thanked the SSB and SAP for their continued support to keep the borders safe and stated that the stated would extend all support for them. He also mentioned that roads were a major challenge however this has been possible due to the continuous intervention by the state government, he added. He also stated that all must come forward to take part in the process of development.

He further mentioned that the friendly relation between India and Nepal is evidently beneficial for both and would lead to the growth of both regions’ economy. He also stated that Chewabhanjyang would be and have similar functions like the Nathula pass which in previous years has been beneficial in terms of trade and tourism. Hence similar opportunities lies for the people of the region to experience the economic potential with this project.

Prof. Mahendra P. Lama gave an elaborative overview of the conception of project, it’s genesis and the future. He explained in detail the various benefits of the International Business Corridor and the initiative of the Chief Minister for his constant involvement and keen interests towards making the project a success. He informed that intensive study about the project’s possible success and vitality was taken into consideration by doing case study with other similar countries sharing borders like Nepal and China; South Korea and Japan; India and Bangladesh. He also highlighted that roads in these regions would mean that the state and country would grow and benefit the people of both regions. He appreciated the HCM’s idea of “Multi Module Economic Corridor” which would mean that Chewabhanjyang would become a hub for tourism in all sectors. He also highlighted that plans should be made keeping in view the future prospects and interests. He also urged all to come forward and help the Chief Minister dream in achieving the purpose of making Sikkim sustainable.

He further put forward various plans and issues to be kept in mind while making the plan and suggested to make a team of experts who could tackle situations arising whilst executing the plans.

The Chief Minister also later interacted with the media and exchanged information regarding the upcoming project. He also interacted with the representatives from Army and SSB regarding the law and order situation. He also took stock of the situation of issues shared by the SSB, SAP and Forest Departments and advised the concerned department to coordinate accordingly.

The entourage later visited the accommodation unit of Sikkim Armed Police unit of Chewabhanjyang and interacted with them briefly.

