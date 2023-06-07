7 Injured in accident along NH10

Seven people, including the driver, were injured in a tragic accident that occurred this morning near Ranipul at 7th Mile in Gangtok. The accident took place close to the Gas Godown, involving two trucks and a luxury tourist Innova vehicle around 4:30 AM on Wednesday early morning.



Reportedly all three vehicles were moving downhill all of sudden rear truck developed technical snag following which it hit other vehicles successively on steep. Two truck bears Sikkim number registration where as Innova bears West Bengal Registration.

Injured are mainly tourists from Gujarat, one female tourist sustained external cut on head.

In the latest development in the story, CCTV footage has surfaced how the accident took place. Check Below In Facebook TVOS Page



(This is developing story)

