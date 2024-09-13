Sikkim Government Issues Directives Regarding Release Of Wages Of 20,000 Temporary Employees 

Pakyong, 12 September : In a recent development, the State Government has made the decision to appoint more than twenty-two thousand temporary employees across various departments. While some of these appointees promptly commenced their duties upon receiving their appointment letters, others faced delays due to multiple reasons, including the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the recently held General Elections.

Concerns have emerged regarding the release of wages for these temporary employees, as several departments have yet to disburse their salaries. In light of this, the State Government has issued the following directives:

Immediate Appointment and Regular Attendance

Temporary employees who promptly joined their respective departments upon receipt of their appointment letters, before the enforcement of the MCC, and have been consistently attending their duties will have their wages/salaries released from their date of joining. To authenticate attendance, the Supervisory Officer and the Head of the Department must verify the attendance of these employees.

Joining after MCC Enforcement

For those temporary employees who submitted their joining reports before or after the enforcement of the MCC but did not physically attend the office, they may draw their wages/salaries from the date of physically joining the office and actively discharging their duties at their assigned location. Similar to the first directive, the attendance of these employees must be verified by the Supervisory Officer and the Head of the Department.

This directive aims to address the concerns surrounding the release of wages for the appointed temporary employees, ensuring a fair and transparent process for remuneration based on their attendance and active service.

(Extracted From DOP Circular Dtd 12 Sep 2024)