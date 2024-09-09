Sikkim Police Seize Illegal Drugs in Singtam Operation

Singtam, 09 September: In an operation conducted by the Singtam Police Monday, authorities intercepted a vehicle suspected of trafficking illegal substances. The vehicle, a silver ECO SPORT with the registration number SK 01 PA 5776, was halted near the Patanjali Store close to Bhanu Park, Singtam. The driver, identified as Sanjay Pradhan, also known as Salman (42), a resident of Mangan who currently resides in Bojoghari, Gangtok, Sikkim, was apprehended with a significant quantity of controlled substances, including suspected brown sugar.

The Singtam Police have filed a case under the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in connection with this incident.