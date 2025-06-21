Kailash Manasarovar Yatra Resumes Via Nathula: Pilgrims Begin Sacred Journey

Gangtok, June 20 : The first group of pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 has just set off from the Nathula Border Gate! This special journey, reopened after six years, was officially flagged off by Sikkim’s Governor, Mr. Om Prakash Mathur.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India organized this flag-off ceremony. Mr. C.S. Rao, Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation in Sikkim, warmly welcomed the 33 pilgrims and their two liaison officers on behalf of Sikkim’s government and its people. He shared that the state government, along with other departments and paramilitary forces, has made sure everything is ready for a safe, comfortable, and smooth trip.

Governor Mathur highlighted that getting the yatra back on track after such a long break is thanks to the Indian Government’s continuous efforts. He spoke about the deep religious and cultural significance of Kailash Manasarovar for people all over India and mentioned that more groups of pilgrims will be making this journey soon. He felt honored to flag off the yatra and praised Sikkim’s government and people for their amazing hospitality, truly living up to “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guest is God). He advised the pilgrims to take care of their health and wished them a smooth and safe journey.

Mr. Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Sikkim’s Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation, expressed gratitude to the Indian Government for choosing the Nathula route. He believes this reopening will significantly boost tourism and pilgrimage activities in Sikkim. He also assured that all arrangements, from accommodation to medical checks, have been thoroughly coordinated by the state government, various departments, and paramilitary forces.

The pilgrims themselves shared their heartfelt thanks to both the Indian and Sikkim governments for all the support, including food, lodging, acclimatization, and medical care. They also thanked the paramilitary forces for their ongoing help.

After all checks were completed, the pilgrims excitedly headed through the Nathula Pass towards the Indo-China border to begin their sacred trek.

Many important guests attended the ceremony, including Sikkim Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Ms. Raj Kumari Thapa, various state ministers, MLAs, and top officials from different government departments and paramilitary forces.