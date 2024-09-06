Husband Arrested by Police on Charges of Wife’s Murder; Accused in Police Custody

Soreng, 6 Septermber : The police have arrested a man on charges of murdering his wife. A sensation stirred when a woman’s body was found in the forest above Baiguney BAC, under the jurisdiction of Naya Bazar police station in West Sikkim.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police initiated an investigation. As a result, Naya Bazar police arrested the accused, who was absconding, this afternoon. The incident occurred near Pipley, in the Baiguney area of Soreng district.

Hemchandra Rai (45) has been arrested by the police on charges of murdering his 47-year-old wife, Mira Rai, originally from Negi Basti, Darjeeling, but currently residing in Baiguney.

The accused allegedly killed her by smashing her with a stone. The police have taken Hemchandra into custody and are interrogating him. A case has been registered against the accused at Naya Bazar police station under Section 103 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Soreng District Superintendent of Police, Nakul Pradhan, the accused, Hemchandra Rai, had fled the scene after killing his wife. The police arrested him after a thorough search. Hemchandra is currently in custody at Naya Bazar police station and will be presented in court on Friday to seek further remand for investigation.