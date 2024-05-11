New Delhi, 10 May : During a Civil Investiture Ceremony held in New Delhi today, the President of India bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri upon Shri Jorden Lepcha, recognizing his exemplary contributions in the field of Art hailing from Sikkim.

Shri Jorden Lepcha, renowned as a skilled bamboo craftsman, was born on July 28, 1971, in the tranquil village of Rubeyam Ram nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Dzongu, Mangan District, Sikkim. Influenced by his parents’ teachings, who initiated him into the art of bamboo crafting, Shri Lepcha’s journey commenced at an early age.

Fueled by a profound passion to revive age-old traditions, Shri Lepcha dedicated himself to mastering the intricate techniques of crafting Lepcha hats, famously known as Thyaktuks. His pivotal moment arrived in 1997 when he engaged in a six-month training program for traditional hat weaving, facilitated by the Government of Sikkim’s Industry department. Despite initial challenges in marketing his creations, he persisted, shouldering additional responsibilities to sustain his family while refining his craft.

In 2005, Shri Lepcha commenced imparting his knowledge and expertise by conducting training sessions for aspiring artisans in Gangtok, at the behest of the Directorate of Handicrafts & Handlooms (Govt. of Sikkim). His dedication extended to offering complimentary training sessions at his residence, empowering individuals to embrace and propagate the ancient craft of Lepcha hat weaving.

Shri Lepcha’s legacy transcends personal accolades; it embodies the profound impact an individual can wield in safeguarding and perpetuating cultural traditions. Through his endeavors, he not only preserved a cherished cultural heritage but also empowered numerous individuals to embrace their heritage while sustaining themselves through craftsmanship.

Through unwavering dedication and diligence, Shri Lepcha’s expertise garnered recognition, earning him accolades such as a Certificate of Merit from the Ministry of Textile (Government of India) and the esteemed title of Master Craftsman for the State of Sikkim. However, beyond personal triumphs, his journey remains rooted in community service and the preservation of cultural heritage.