Padma Shri Awardee, Ren Jorden Lepcha welcomed with a warm reception

Pakyong, 13 May (IPR): The Padma Shri Awardee, Ren Jorden Lepcha, arrived in Sikkim today. Ren Jorden Lepcha was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the President of India, Ms Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held in New Delhi.



Upon his arrival at Rangpo, he was welcomed with a grand reception in the presence of Mr Tashi Chophel, DC Pakyong; Mr Thendup Lepcha, SDM Rangpo; members of the Sikkim Lepcha Association; and dignitaries from various parts of Sikkim.

For the past 25 years, Ren Jorden Lepcha, a skilled craftsman hailing from Dzongu, has been passionately preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Lepcha tribe by weaving traditional Lepcha hats, known as ‘Sumok Thyaktuk’, and creating mesmerising bamboo crafts.

His commendable efforts have not only helped in conserving the ancient art but also helped youths from various parts of Sikkim learn the craft and become self-sufficient. His relentless dedication to the community and society has earned him a prestigious award.

Ren Jorden Lepcha’s work is a huge source of inspiration, as much can be learned from his unwavering commitment to his craft and community.

Report from DIO Pakyong

