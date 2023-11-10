Secretary F&CS Appeals Consumer Following LPG Shortage

Gangtok, November 10 : Ms. Namrata Thapa, the Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, addressed the press today to discuss the current status of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Sikkim. Thapa informed the media that the condition of National Highway 10 (NH10) has severely deteriorated following the October 4th flood, making it unsuitable for the safe transportation of heavy LPG containers.

She highlighted the safety protocols of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) which prioritize safe transportation, emphasizing that the current state of the alternative route to West Bengal via Lava is deemed unreliable.

The Secretary further elaborated for the media, stating that alongside the regular LPG cylinder, there’s also the availability of composite LPG cylinders. These composite cylinders, designed with aesthetics and reduced weight, ensure complete safety in all aspects. Presently, distributors hold a stock of these composite cylinders, allowing consumers to book them either online or via the IVRS system over the phone.