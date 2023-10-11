CM handed 50% Land Compensation of Rs 12 Cr 41 Lakh to NHPC Dam Affected 30 families of Zang Village

Pakyong, 11 October : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) personally delivered a 50% financial compensation package to over 30 affected families residing in Zang Village, located under Tumin-Lingee constituency in the Dikchu area in vicinity of the NHPC Damsite.

The Chief Minister revealed that the compensation amounting to Rupees 12 crore and 41 lakh had been meticulously calculated to provide assistance to these affected families. A significant milestone has been achieved as 50% of this compensation, funded by CMDG, has been distributed.

The demand for this compensation had been in limbo for a staggering 14 years, with the affected families waiting patiently for their rightful support. In this regard, Chief Minister Tamang expressed his disappointment with the previous Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government, citing their lack of seriousness in addressing the demands of these families. Finally, under the current administration’s leadership, this long-standing issue has been resolved, bringing much-needed relief to the affected families in Zang Village.

Watch Video report Here : What is long pending Zang Villagers grievance to Sikkim Government ?

