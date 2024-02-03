Donations Received By Ayodhya Ram Mandir After Consecration Ceremony On 22 January

Ayodhya, 03 February : Following the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, approximately 2.5 million devotees have flocked to the temple in the last 11 days, contributing to offerings and donations exceeding Rs 11 crore.

Prakash Gupta, the office in-charge of the temple trust, revealed that within this period, approximately Rs 8 crore were deposited in the donation boxes, while contributions through cheques and online transactions amounted to around Rs 3.50 crore.

The temple’s sanctum sanctorum, housing the deity, features four large donation boxes strategically placed along the ‘darshan path’ in front of the sanctum sanctorum. Devotees make their offerings into these boxes.

Additionally, donations are received at 10 computerized counters, where temple trust employees are stationed. At the close of each day, these employees submit a detailed account of the donation amounts received at the trust office.

A dedicated team of 14 individuals, comprising 11 bank employees and three from the temple trust, conducts the counting of offerings from the four donation boxes.

Gupta emphasized that the entire process, from depositing donations to counting them, is conducted under the watchful eye of CCTV cameras, ensuring transparency and accountability in the handling of contributions.