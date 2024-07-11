SKM Party President and Chief Minister PS Tamang Attends ‘Vijay Diwas and Thanksgiving Program’

Pakyong, 10 July : On Wednesday, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who also serves as the president of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, attended the ‘Vijay Diwas and thanksgiving program’ in the 28 Upper-Burtuk constituency. The event, held at Khelgaon, Reshithang, celebrated the party’s achievements and acknowledged the hard work of its supporters and karyakartas.

In his address, Tamang dedicated the celebration to the party’s supporters, emphasizing that their dedication and perseverance were crucial to the event’s success. He reiterated the importance of the SKM Party, describing it as the “Sikkimese People’s Party” and highlighting its mission to uplift the entire Sikkimese population.

“I acknowledge the efforts and support of every karyakarta and ensure they are given suitable opportunities,” Tamang stated, expressing gratitude for their contributions. He also underscored the special significance of the Burtuk Constituency, recalling the sacrifices made by its people over the past decades.

Tamang announced that Upper Burtuk now has two MLAs representing them: himself and Hon’ble MLA Kala Madam. He assured the constituents that they would work together for the progress, wellbeing, and development of the locality.

The Chief Minister also outlined the government’s focus on various sectors through their “nine guarantees,” which include initiatives in Bi-Pa-Sa (Bijuli~Power, Paani~Water and Sadak~Road), health, education, unemployment, tourism, and more. He called for unity and collective effort towards achieving a prosperous and golden Sikkim.

In a significant political development, the lone Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha from Syari Constituency officially joined the SKM party during the Vijay Diwas event.

This move means that the SKM party now holds all 32 legislator seats in the State Assembly, as well as the lone Lok Sabha MP seat in Parliament.

Tamang concluded his speech by thanking everyone involved in the meticulous preparation and arrangement of the Vijay Diwas and thanksgiving program.