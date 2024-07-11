Sikkim Vigilance Department Recovers Rs. 22 Lakhs in Fraud Case

Gangtok 11 July : The Sikkim Vigilance Department has made significant progress in a high-profile investigation into a conspiracy and fraud case involving officials from the State Bank of Sikkim and the Pension Office. The case, registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, was initiated following a complaint by the Additional Director (Accounts), Pension, Finance Department, Gangtok.

The allegations involve a conspiracy to misappropriate government dues, amounting to Rs. 30 lakhs, which were fraudulently deposited into personal bank accounts by the accused officials. As part of the ongoing investigation, four arrests have been made, including three officials from the State Bank of Sikkim and one from the Pension Office.

Searches were conducted at seven locations to recover incriminating documents and the misappropriated funds. Through a meticulous analysis of the seized documents and sustained custodial interrogation, the Vigilance Department successfully recovered Rs. 22 lakhs of the misappropriated amount on July 11, 2024.

The investigation is still ongoing, and further details are awaited.

Press Release Issued by: Sikkim Vigilance Department

