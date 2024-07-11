CBI Arrests Alleged Kingpin of NEET-UG Paper Leak in Patna

New Delhi, 11 July : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended the alleged mastermind behind the NEET-UG exam paper leak from Patna. The individual, identified as Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky, was arrested on Thursday. Following his arrest, the CBI conducted searches at various locations linked to him in Patna and Kolkata, uncovering several incriminating documents.

Rocky, who reportedly operated a hotel in Ranchi, Jharkhand, was responsible for leaking the NEET-UG question paper. He allegedly sent the leaked paper to an associate named Chintu, who then circulated and printed the papers with answers for students. Additionally, Rocky arranged for several MBBS students from Patna and Ranchi to act as solvers during the exams.

Rocky is also the nephew of Sanjeev Mukhia, another accused in the NEET paper leak case. The arrest of Rocky follows the apprehension of two more individuals in Patna, including a candidate and a candidate’s father. So far, the CBI has arrested nine people in connection with the Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case, as well as others in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand for related offenses.

A local court has granted the CBI 10-day custody of Rocky for further interrogation. The investigation began after widespread protests by students over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam. The CBI has registered six FIRs related to the case, with one focusing on paper leaks in Bihar and others addressing impersonation and cheating in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.