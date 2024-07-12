Sikkim Government Enforces Strict Office Timings and Attendance Rules

Gang4tok, 12 July : The Government of Sikkim has announced a firm directive to ensure punctuality and regular attendance among its employees. Effective immediately, all government offices will operate from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Additionally, the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month are officially designated as holidays.

The directive comes in response to increasing concerns over employees arriving late and leaving early, which has negatively impacted the execution of development-oriented policies and caused inconvenience to the public relying on government services.

To address these issues, the government mandates that all employees must be present in their offices from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Heads of Departments are instructed to conduct surprise attendance checks and periodic inspections to enforce compliance. Employees arriving after 10:30 AM or leaving before 4:30 PM without a valid reason will incur a half-day casual leave deduction. Furthermore, employees found absent during office hours without proper leave documentation will face a full day’s casual leave deduction from their respective department heads.

The government also discourages the practice of submitting casual leave applications via SMS or WhatsApp, insisting on formal paper applications within a reasonable timeframe.

These measures are aimed at enhancing productivity and ensuring that the public receives timely and efficient services from government offices.

