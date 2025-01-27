Crispin Chettri from Kurseong Appointed Head Coach of Indian Women’s Football Team

In a remarkable milestone for Indian football, Crispin Chettri, a highly regarded coach from Kurseong, West Bengal, has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian women’s national football team. This prestigious role reflects his dedication and expertise in the sport, and it marks a new chapter for Indian women’s football under his leadership.

Chettri is set to guide the national team in their first major challenge under his tenure—the Pink Ladies Cup in Dubai, scheduled from February 19 to 27, 2025. Competing against some of the best teams in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), this tournament will be a test of skill, strategy, and resilience for both the players and their new coach.

With an impressive track record, Chettri previously led the Odisha FC Women’s team to clinch the 2023-24 Indian Women’s League title and secure a historic spot in the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League. His unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and fostering teamwork has been instrumental in shaping champions.

As he steps into this new role, expectations are high for Crispin Chettri to inspire and uplift the Indian women’s football team, steering them toward success on the global stage. His appointment not only brings hope but also reaffirms the potential of Indian women in football to achieve greater glory.

India is poised to make its mark, and with Chettri at the helm, the future looks bright for women’s football in the country.