Sikkim retains No.1 position in highest suicide rate in country

Pakyong, 5 Dec : The picturesque Himalayan state of Sikkim has reportedly recorded a staggering 43.1 percent suicide rate, making it the highest in the country.

Following closely is the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a 42.8 percent suicide rate, Puducherry with 29.7 percent, Kerala with 28.5 percent, and Chhattisgarh with 28.2 percent.

In contrast, the national average stands at 12.4 percent, with a total of 1,70,924 suicides reported across India in 2022.

Sikkim, specifically, reported 293 cases of suicide in 2022, marking a 10.2 percent increase from the previous year. This alarming statistic comprises 226 men and 67 women. The primary cause for individuals taking this extreme step in Sikkim was reported to be unemployment, accounting for 83 suicides.

It’s worth noting that Sikkim, with a population exceeding 6.10 lakh as per the 2011 Census, has seen a consistent rise in its suicide rate. In the preceding two years, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had held the unfortunate distinction of having the highest suicide rates in the nation, with Sikkim closely following suit.