Chief Minister led delegation meets Union Minister for Tribal Affairs in New Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IPR): Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang, along with Mr Arun Upreti, Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Ministers Mr BS Panth, Mr Sanjit Kharel, and Mr Bhim Hang Subba, MP Lok Sabha Mr Indra Hang Subba, Mr VB Pathak, Chief Secretary, representatives of the Eleven Indigenous Ethnic Communities of Sikkim + 1 (EIECOS+1), T.N Dhakal Committee and the committee for Limboo-Tamang seat reservation in Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA), held discussions with the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Mr Arjun Munda, at his official residence in New Delhi today.

Initiating the meeting, the Chief Minister presented a comprehensive memorandum and report on behalf of the state government, addressing the crucial topics of Limboo-Tamang seat reservation in SLA and the grant of tribal status for 12 indigenous communities. Subsequently, the representatives of the Limboo-Tamang committee and EIECOS+1 submitted separate memorandums.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister eloquently underscored the significance of the outlined demands, emphasizing their importance for the state. He earnestly requested the Union Minister’s intervention to address these pressing matters. Additionally, Mr Raju Basnet, the Convener of EIECOS+1, provided historical context to substantiate the community’s claims.

Upon the completion of the briefing, the Union Minister expressed assurance in thoroughly examining the matter. He committed to follow the standard procedure and correspond accordingly from the ministry’s end.

