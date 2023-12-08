Fame Albert Kabo Lepcha Performing Live! In Sikkim On 19 December

Pakyong, 8 Dec : Sa Re Ga Ma Pa sensation Albert Kabo Lepcha is set to captivate the audience with a live performance in Sikkim! Marchak Unemployed Youth extends a warm invitation to all fun-loving enthusiasts in and around Sikkim to join in a delightful and enchanting evening featuring the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 winner, Mr. Albert Kabo Lepcha. The event will take place at Adampool Namsoong Mela Ground this December.

The Event Management team emphasizes that this is a golden opportunity for everyone to experience a grand musical night, with the nationally acclaimed and pride of the hills, Albert Kabo Lepcha, performing live on December 19, 2023, at Adampool Mela Ground, near Ranipul (Gangtok). Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical celebration!