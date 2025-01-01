Apollo Cancer Centre Kolkata Performs India’s First-Ever Robotic Surgery for Rare Crossed Fused Ectopic Kidney

Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Kolkata, has once again demonstrated its commitment to cutting-edge medical advancements by successfully per-for¬ming a Robotic Radical Nephrectomy on a 66-year-old male patient, who was diagnosed with a rare congenital anomaly known as “Crossed Fused Ectopic Kidney”. This condition, with fewer than 10 reported cases in medical literature, involves one kidney crossing the midline and fusing with the opposite kidney, creating an intricate and abnormal anatomical structure.

The procedure was led by Dr Tarun Jindal, Senior Consultant in Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery, who utilized the hospital’s state-of-the-art robotic surgical system to navigate the complexities of this rare anomaly. Crossed Fused Ectopic Kidney presents unique challenges, including abnormal vascular and ureteral structures, which make traditional open surgery highly risky and invasive.

The robotic surgical system, with its enhanced 3D visualization, superior precision, and fine-tuned control, allowed Dr Jindal and his team to meticulously dissect the abnormal vasculature and fused kidney tissue. This approach ensured the preservation of the patient’s remaining functional kidney, while minimizing the risks typically associated with such a rare and complex surgery. Compared to traditional methods, robotic surgery significantly reduces recovery time, postoperative complications, and the overall burden on the patient.

Dr Tarun Jindal, who spearheaded the surgery, remarked, “This case underscores the transformative potential of robotic surgery in addressing complex urological conditions. The precision and control offered by robotic systems enable us to navigate challenging anatomical anomalies with confidence, ensuring optimal outcomes for our patients. The patient’s successful recovery is a testament to the power of advanced surgical technology.”

Admitted on October 21, 2024, the patient underwent the robotic procedure on October 23, 2024, and was discharged just four days later on October 27, 2024, marking a remarkably swift recovery for such a complex surgery. Expressing his gratitude, the patient said, “I was apprehensive when I learned about my condition, but Dr Jindal and the team at Apollo Cancer Centre gave me hope. I’m amazed at how quickly I’ve recovered and am grateful for the care and expertise I received.”

Highlighting the hospital’s commitment to advancing medical care, Dr Surinder Singh Bhatia, Director – Medical Services, Apollo Cancer Centre, stated, “Our focus has always been on leveraging the latest technology to provide world-class healthcare. This groundbreaking surgery is a shining example of how robotic systems are revolutionizing treatment for even the most complex conditions. We are proud to have a team of experts like Dr Jindal, who consistently push the boundaries of medical innovation.”

Robot-assisted surgery has emerged as a game-changer in modern medicine, particularly in the field of Uro-Oncology. By offering unparalleled precision, reduced invasiveness, and faster recovery time, robotic systems are setting new standards in patient care. Apollo Cancer Centre remains at the forefront of adopting and refining such technologies to deliver superior outcomes.

This successful surgery not only highlights the hospital’s expertise but also serves as a beacon of hope for patients with rare and challenging conditions. As robotic surgery continues to evolve, Apollo Cancer Centre is committed to expanding its applications and making advanced treatment accessible to all.

