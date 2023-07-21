Commendable Efforts by Pakyong District Police: Drug Suppliers Apprehended in Naxalbari, WB

The recent actions taken by the Pakyong district police seriously deserve recognition as they successfully apprehended drug suppliers who were operating in Naxalbari, West Bengal.

The major breakthrough came after a follow-up raid conducted by the Rangpo Police in Mahjitar on 12.07.2023 where 7 persons were apprehended with contrabanded substances , cash and vehicle.

With the lead to former case, led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri. Rinzing Chopel Rai, the Pakyong district police team, including PI Pradeep Chettri and the investigating officer, SI Ashim Rai, displayed remarkable dedication and skill in tracking down the suppliers of brown sugar to Sikkim. The alleged suppliers, identified as Md. Samim alias Salim and Md. Nizamul, were known to be conducting their illegal activities near the Indo-Nepal border in the areas of Naxalbari and Pani Tanki.

Taking swift action, on 20.07.2023, the Pakyong district police, assisted by the Bengal police, conducted a well-coordinated raid at the suspects’ bases in Naxalbari and Panitanki, leading to their successful arrest. Along with the arrests, a substantial amount of 200 grams of brown sugar was seized as evidence.

Following their apprehension, the alleged individuals were taken into police custody and are presently being held at the Rangpo Police Station.

This operation stands as a significant milestone in the fight against drug trafficking in the region, thanks to the commendable efforts of the Pakyong district police team and their collaboration with other law enforcement agencies. Their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the community is highly appreciated.