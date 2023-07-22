Netflix Strengthens Measures Against Password Sharing

Netflix has recently made an announcement about its plans to take a stricter approach towards password sharing of their streaming service in India. With the implementation of this robust strategy, the practice of ‘Jugaad’ for many viewers will no longer be an easy option.

Netflix, the renowned online streaming giant, made an announcement on Thursday regarding its strategy to tackle the issue of password sharing in India. In an effort to minimize this practice, the company intends to implement stricter measures that restrict the usage of a Netflix account to one specific household. By closely monitoring and managing the password-sharing policies of the application, Netflix aims to crack down on the number of freeloaders benefiting from shared accounts.

The primary method Netflix will employ to enforce these new rules revolves around utilizing IP addresses, device IDs, and the overall activities associated with each account. These factors will be used to limit the usage of a single account to a household that shares a common internet connection. This means that only family members residing in the same home will have access to the same Netflix account.

To ensure convenience for families, Netflix will be introducing the Transfer Profile feature. This feature allows account access both at home and during vacations, facilitating sharing among family members. However, to comply with the new regulations, users will be required to log in to the account from outside the primary household using designated access codes, which remain valid for a period of up to seven days. Moreover, to maintain eligibility for account access, users must connect to the primary household’s Wi-Fi or internet connection at least once every 31 days.

Netflix has taken a firm stance against unauthorized account usage from outside the household, prompting such users to create a new account with a distinct profile.

Interestingly, Netflix has chosen not to introduce the member addition feature in India, surprising many. This feature allows adding members to the primary household account for an additional fee. The reason behind this decision lies in Netflix’s efforts to keep subscription charges low in these regions. Additionally, the company acknowledges the relatively low market penetration of Netflix in India, as reported by Tech Crunch.

To determine whether a device belongs to the household or not, Netflix will rely on information gathered from IP addresses, device IDs, and other user activities.

In the past, Netflix implemented a similar policy in major markets like the US and UK, resulting in a notable increase of 5.9 million new subscribers worldwide. However, the company faced a significant setback in the first quarter of 2022, losing nearly 200,000 subscribers during that period.