Intelligence Intercepts Individual With Watches Worth Rs 30 Crore at Kolkata Airport

In a major breakthrough against smuggling operations, the Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) achieved a significant feat by intercepting an individual at Kolkata Airport. The suspect had come back from Singapore when DRI acted upon intelligence inputs and apprehended him. Upon inspection, they discovered that the individual was carrying a valuable smuggled watch of the prestigious Greubel Forsey brand. The catch was that he had deliberately chosen not to declare it before the Customs Authorities, leading to his arrest under the Customs Act, 1962.

The intelligence reports revealed a startling fact that the individual had amassed a collection of over 30 high-end premium watches of foreign origin at his residence. This discovery raised suspicions that he had been planning to make multiple trips abroad to acquire more such luxury watches, with the intention of smuggling them into the country discreetly, thus evading the necessary customs duties.

This operation serves as a reminder of the relentless efforts and vigilance exhibited by the DRI in combating smuggling activities, especially concerning valuable items like these high-end watches. Such actions not only thwart illegal practices but also uphold the integrity of the country’s customs regulations and revenue collection system. The apprehension of the suspect and the seizure of the smuggled watch send a strong message to potential smugglers and reiterate the government’s commitment to curbing illegal activities at all levels.

Following the suspect’s arrest, the DRI Mumbai zonal unit proceeded to conduct an extensive search at the suspect’s luxurious residential complex. The outcome of the operation was nothing short of astonishing, as they managed to recover a total of 34 high-end watches from various prestigious brands. The list included renowned names like Greubel Forsey, Purnell, Louis Vuitton, MB&F, Mad, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, and more. Among this remarkable collection were several Limited-Edition watches, each holding exceptional value. The combined market worth of all the seized watches is estimated to surpass Rs 30 Crores.

During the investigation, it came to light that the individual had been ingeniously evading Customs duties on imported watches by utilizing the baggage route, taking advantage of the Baggage Rules. The discovery pointed to a complex and carefully orchestrated fraud scheme that had been carried out over multiple foreign trips. This revelation underscores the unwavering commitment of the DRI in uncovering and combating sophisticated methods of smuggling, no matter how intricate they may be.