‘Aama Ko Godh’ Rental Accommodation Facility Centre Inaugurated By CM in Champasari , Siliguri

In a significant step toward enhancing healthcare support, the ‘Ama ko Goad’ Su-swasthya Niwas, a rental health-logistic support facility, was inaugurated in Champasari, Siliguri. The three-storey rental facility aims to assist patients from Sikkim undergoing treatment in Siliguri hospitals by providing a comfortable and well-equipped stay.

Chief Minister mentioned that this rental building is managed by the Gareeb Jankalyan Prakoshtha (GJKP).

“The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring citizens receive essential support during medical treatments away from home. The facility is expected to ease the burden on patients and their families by offering a secure and supportive environment”, shared the Chief Minister.

Acknowledging the efforts of medical staff and team members of GJKP, Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Chief Patron Mr Prabhakar Golay for his leadership in making this initiative a reality.

“Plans are already in place to expand and upgrade the facility, reinforcing the government’s dedication to improving healthcare accessibility for Sikkim residents”, mentioned the Chief Minister.

In attendance were Mr Prabhakar Golay, Chief Patron GJKP, executives and members of GJKP, officials, dignitaries, patients and their family members.

