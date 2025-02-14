Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Ranked Most Popular CM in Home State

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been ranked as the Most Popular Chief Minister in the Home State with a 62.1% approval rating in the latest India Today Mood of the Nation poll. Expressing gratitude for this recognition, CM Tamang emphasized that this achievement is not merely personal but a reflection of the collective efforts of his government and the people of Sikkim.

In his statement, the Chief Minister highlighted that true leadership is measured by public trust and faith, not by individual accolades. He reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people with integrity and dedication, ensuring continuous progress and inclusivity in governance.

Acknowledging Public Support and Leadership Guidance

CM Tamang credited the people of Sikkim for their unwavering faith and support, which he described as the driving force behind this recognition. He also extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Central Government for their support and guidance in fostering Sikkim’s development.

Additionally, he thanked Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur for his leadership and encouragement, which has strengthened governance and motivated the state administration.

Appreciation for Government Officials and Stakeholders

The Chief Minister acknowledged the Chief Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Director General of Police, senior government officials, and all state employees for their dedication to governance and public service. He also recognized the contributions of youth, students, supporters, and stakeholders in shaping a dynamic and progressive Sikkim.

Special appreciation was extended to the India Today team for their comprehensive evaluation and recognition of Sikkim’s transformative journey.

A Call for Continued Progress

CM Tamang reiterated the vision of Team Sikkim, urging collective efforts toward building a Sunaulo, Samriddha, ani Samartha Sikkim (Golden, Prosperous, and Capable Sikkim). He encouraged citizens to continue working together with unity, dedication, and determination to achieve new milestones in governance and development.

Expressing gratitude to all, he concluded his statement with a patriotic note:

Jai Hind! Jai Sikkim!

