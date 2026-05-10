Alleged Insect Found in Pizza at Siliguri Pizza Hut Sparks Hygiene Concerns

Siliguri, May 10 : A local journalist has raised serious food safety concerns after allegedly discovering an insect in a meal served at a Pizza Hut outlet on SF Road in Siliguri.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, May 7, when Chetan Sanjay Pera visited the fast-food establishment. According to Pera, he found an insect-like bug in his pizza order, which was billed at Rs. 423.

In addition to the contaminated food, Pera noted a distinctly foul odor lingering in the dining area, which he stated raised immediate questions regarding the outlet’s basic cleanliness and back-of-house kitchen protocols.

When Pera brought the issue to the attention of the outlet’s management, he claimed the complaint was met with indifference. According to his report, no satisfactory explanation or immediate accountability was offered by the staff at the time of the incident.

“This goes far beyond one ruined pizza or a single disgruntled customer,” Pera stated. “It is a massive public health issue. Thousands of families and children eat at these outlets every single day, placing their absolute trust in a global brand name.”

Following the incident, the journalist alleged that his health deteriorated due to consuming the food. He confirmed he is currently securing transaction bills, photographic evidence, and related documentation to ensure transparency for potential future action.

The allegations have sparked debate among local residents regarding the operational accountability of multinational food chains operating in the region, with consumers calling for stricter health inspections to verify hygiene standards.

As of publication, the management at the SF Road Pizza Hut has not issued a formal public statement regarding the incident.

Reported by Chetan Sanjay Pera

Sanjay Pera Channel | Siliguri