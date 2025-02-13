Citizen Action Party Demands Probe into Alleged Medical Negligence at STNM Hospital

The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP) has raised serious concerns over the recent death of Ram Kumari Rai, who allegedly succumbed to medical negligence during a gallbladder surgery at STNM Sochyagang Hospital on February 5. The party submitted a formal letter to the Health & Family Welfare Department, demanding a comprehensive departmental inquiry into the incident.

According to the press release issued by CAP, the tragic demise of Ram Kumari Rai is not an isolated case but part of a worrying trend of medical oversights at the hospital. The party cited previous incidents, including a case where surgical forceps were discovered inside a patient’s abdomen 12 years after an appendectomy, as evidence of systemic issues within the healthcare system.

The delegation, led by CAP leaders, emphasized that recurring instances of medical negligence have severely undermined public trust in government hospitals. The party urged the Health Department to take immediate and decisive action to address these grievances.

Demands for Healthcare Reform

In their memorandum, CAP outlined four key demands:

1. Comprehensive Inquiry – A thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to such cases, to restore public confidence in government hospitals.

2. Financial Relief for Patients – Implementation of measures to prevent patients from seeking costly private healthcare outside the state due to fear of negligence in government facilities.

3. Strengthened Patient Safety Measures – Enforcing stricter medical protocols, regular audits, and staff training to prevent similar incidents in the future.

4. Elimination of External Influence in Medical Institutions – The party alleged political interference in the functioning of government hospitals, resulting in referrals to private hospitals in Siliguri and other cities, weakening the state’s healthcare system.

Call for Immediate Action

Speaking on behalf of the party, CAP leaders stated that the government must take urgent steps to address the concerns of the people and ensure accountability in the healthcare sector. They reiterated their commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at improving medical standards in Sikkim.

The letter was officially received by the Principal Director of the Health & Family Welfare Department, signaling that the matter is now under government consideration. CAP has urged authorities to act swiftly to restore faith in the state’s healthcare institutions.

Attached Below CAP Letter to Department Regarding Ram Kumari Rai Mysterious Death During Surgery