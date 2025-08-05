Video of Alleged Racial Abuse in Siliguri Goes Viral, Sparking Outrage

Siliguri, Aug 5 : A video of an alleged assault and racial abuse incident in the Hakimpara area of Siliguri has gone viral on social media, leading to widespread condemnation. The victim, R. Lama, a woman from a Scheduled Tribe community (ST), has filed a formal complaint at a local police station.

Lama, originally from the Lankapada tea garden in Dooars, currently lives in a rented apartment in Siliguri’s Rasbihari Sarani. According to the police complaint, she and her friends were allegedly harassed and physically attacked by two sisters, Leela Dutta and Ruby Dutta, who live on the floor above them.

Lama alleges that the Dutta sisters began the altercation by hitting a wooden window with a hammer. When she questioned their actions, the sisters reportedly attacked her and her friends with a hammer while verbally abusing them. The attackers are accused of using derogatory and racially charged language, including phrases like “Tum log Nepali chota jaat ka ho” (You people are of a lower Nepali caste) and “Tum log yaha dhanda karte ho” (You people conduct flesh business here). They also allegedly threatened to force Lama and her friends to leave Siliguri.

The incident has also drawn strong criticism from political figures, including MLA Neeraj Zimba. In a post on his social media page, Zimba condemned the act and demanded “severe and just punishment” for the accused family.

The Siliguri police have launched an investigation into the matter following the victim’s request for strict action against the perpetrators.

Two Women Arrested in Siliguri for Casteist Abuse and Offensive Remarks Against Nepali Students

Siliguri, August 5: Siliguri police have arrested two women from their residence on charges of caste-based discrimination and making offensive remarks. The accused, reported to be sisters, allegedly reached room of students on Monday where Nepali students were residing and verbally assaulted them.

According to the complaint filed by the victims with the police, the women used casteist slurs and abusive language during the confrontation.

A video of the incident, showing the accused using obscene and caste-discriminatory language, has gone viral on social media. The footage clearly captures the offensive remarks made during the altercation.

Police have initiated further investigation into the matter. The incident has sparked outrage among the Nepali and Gorkha student community in Siliguri.

