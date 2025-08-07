NH10 Closed Upto 8 August , 9 AM

Siliguri, August 6: The Highway Administrator of NH-10 has announced a temporary suspension of traffic movement on a key stretch of the highway—from Km 0.0 (Coronation Bridge) to Km 30.0 (Chitrey)—citing safety concerns. The closure will be in effect from 6:00 PM on August 6, 2025, to 9:00 AM on August 8, 2025.

The notification, issued under Section 33 of the National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, aims to ensure the safety of all vehicles plying on the affected section of NH-10, which runs from Sevoke to Rangpo.

During this period, traffic for all classes of vehicles will remain suspended. The Highway Authority has urged the public to cooperate and make alternative arrangements during the closure window.

Traffic regulation and assistance for smooth vehicular movement may be provided by the respective District Administration.