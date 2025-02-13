Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata: Pioneering Paediatric Robotic Surgery 

Kolkata, 12 Feb 2025 : Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, is among the leading healthcare institutions in the country to introduce paediatric robotic surgery, revolutionising the way complex surgeries are performed on children. With advanced robotic technology, the hospital is transforming paediatric care by ensuring reduced pain, quicker recovery, and unmatched precision. Robotic surgery offers unique benefits, such as 360-degree movement of the robotic arm, mimicking human hand movements, and allowing for the most accurate localisation of diseases.

At the press conference, Dr Debasish Mitra, Paediatric Robotic Surgeon at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, shared insights about this innovative initiative. “Robotic surgery in paediatrics is a game-changer. It not only minimises trauma to young patients but also ensures a faster recovery and improved outcomes. Apollo’s expertise in this field has already benefited numerous children with complex conditions,” said

Dr Mitra. He also emphasised the importance of teamwork in achieving success, acknowledging the contributions of Dr Sanghamitra Bhattacharyya and their collaborative efforts.

One of the most remarkable success stories is that of a two-year-old child who underwent robot-assisted surgery for a choledochal cyst. This rare congenital biliary condition caused chronic abdominal pain, inflammation and significant weight loss. The advanced robotic procedure ensured the safe removal of the cyst while preserving vital structures. Following the surgery, the child recovered swiftly and was discharged within just seven days, marking a significant milestone for paediatric robotic surgery in the region.

Dr Surinder Singh Bhatia, DMS, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Kolkata, who was also present at the press conference, said, “Robotic surgery is the next generation of minimally invasive surgery. Surgical robots are extremely beneficial for many minimally invasive surgeries as they help in precise movements of surgical instruments beyond human ability in a small surgical area. The Da Vinci Xi is the latest robot with modern functionality that helps surgeons operate with ease as well as ensures quick patient recovery.”

Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, has been regularly performing robotic surgeries for paediatric cases, including conditions affecting the kidneys, appendix and lungs. With its commitment to cutting-edge medical care and a focus on innovation, Apollo continues to set benchmarks in paediatric healthcare, offering hope and better outcomes for young patients and their families.

About Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL)

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr Prathap C Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world’s largest vertically integrated healthcare platform with over 10,000 beds across 73 hospitals, 5,500 pharmacies over 200 clinics and diagnostic centres and more than 700 telemedicine centres. It is the world’s leading cardiac centre with over 200,000 surgeries and the world’s largest private cancer care provider. Apollo continues to invest in research to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment and treatment protocols to ensure patients have the best available care in the world.

For more information:

Debraj Dutta | debraj_d@apollohospitals.com | 9804000302

Amitava Chakraborty | amitava_c@apollohospitals.com | 9804000201

Amar Adhikary | Candid Communication | 9836539556